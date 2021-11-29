WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ashburnham woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man, officials said.

A Worcester Superior Court jury returned their verdict against Julia Enright, 24, on Monday after hearing 10 days of testimony and deliberating for about two days, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Enright was charged in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whose body was discovered on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire back in 2018.

Prosecutors say Enright stabbed Chicklis to death inside a treehouse in Ashburnham before placing his body in trash bags and dumping him in New Hampshire with the help of her boyfriend.

Enright is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

