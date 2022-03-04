WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge sentenced an Ashburnham woman to life in prison on Monday in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man, officials said.

Julia Enright, 25, had been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Worcester Superior Court jury back in November 2021, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Enright was charged in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whose body was discovered on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire back in 2018.

Prosecutors say Enright stabbed Chicklis to death inside a treehouse in Ashburnham before placing his body in trash bags and dumping him in N.H. with the help of her boyfriend.

“We are grateful and appreciative of the dedication and hard work by all the law enforcement agencies involved and the prosecutors and victim witness advocates who helped seek justice for Brandon,” family and friends of Chicklis said in a statement.

Enright will be eligible to seek parole in 25 years.

