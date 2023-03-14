ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Jackpot snow was slated to hit north central Massachusetts throughout Tuesday, but even before noon, some areas were on track to hit two feet before nor’easter conditions start to taper off.

Ashby, where some 1,445 customers were without power as of 12:45 p.m., saw at least 21 inches of snow arrive by midday with no signs of the weather letting up.

Snow shoes were a must for anyone looking to traverse the area as near-white out conditions continued.

“It’s heavy, wet – it’s sticking to me, it’s pretty rough,” said Derrick Matthew as he tried to make his way through the nor’easter weather while wearing a traffic vest.

The roads were just as hazardous, with Route 31 closed to traffic for a time Tuesday morning as power lines came toppling down onto the road due to the heavy snow putting a strain on infrastructure and trees throughout the region.

“It’s been pretty tough – a lot of trees down, a lot of wires down,” said Fitchburg Fire Lieutenant Kyle Forrest. “It’s the nature of the business.”

Road conditions were brutal as plows tried to keep up with snowfall that appeared to bring at least 1-2 inches an hour since the early morning hours.

Residents told 7NEWS they are trying to take the weather in stride, considering March marks the end of winter, not the beginning.

“Hopefully, it’s the end of it and we can move on to spring,” Matthew added.

Elsewhere, nearby Fitchburg and Ashburnham saw snowfall totals varying from a foot to 15 inches of snow during the same time frame.

