Ashby man facing drunken driving charge after crashing car into auto repair shop

ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man nearly three times the legal limit was arrested on a drunken driving charge after he crashed his car into an automotive repair shop in Ashby on Wednesday night, officials said.

Damon Thomas Wuth, 38, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, according to the Ashby Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building in the area of 245 Fitchburg State Road around 7 p.m. found a Subaru Forester that had crashed through the repair bays at G&M Automotive, officials said.

Wuth, who allegedly fled the scene, caused heavy damage to the building and multiple vehicles inside.

Police reportedly found Wuth’s driver’s license inside the Subaru and tracked him down at his home.

A preliminary breath test indicated that Wuth had a blood alcohol content of .224, nearly three times the legal limit of .08, according to police.

Wuth was taken to Leominster Hospital for evaluation and treatment of cuts.

The crash remains under investigation.

