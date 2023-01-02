ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Ashby Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be responsible for a string of armed robberies of convenience stores in recent weeks.

Ashby Police are investigating three robberies, the most recent of which occurred on Sunday night.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Ashby Police responded to the Low Low Convenience Store, located at 704 Fitchburg State Road, for a report of a knife-point robbery.

The investigation indicates that a man, wearing a black ski mask, gray winter hat, red shirt and black winter jacket, walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a knife.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading south on Fitchburg State Road in what was believed to be a white four-door GMC pickup truck.

On Dec. 20, a man robbed the Convenience Mart, located at 1274 Main St. The suspect told the cashier that he had a knife, but did not brandish one. On Dec. 31, police believe the same man robbed the Convenience Mart again, this time while brandishing a knife and saying that he had a gun. In each case he stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.

There were no injuries reported in the incidents.

Ashby Police believe that the same suspect is responsible for all three robberies, and potentially other, similar robberies in nearby communities.

Last night, police put out a notice to area police departments with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone with information about these robberies or who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Ashby Police Department at 978-386-5652.

