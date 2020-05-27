CHARLEMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ashfield man died in a single-car crash in Western Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Christopher Nichols, 32, was a passenger in a vehicle that veered off Potters Road Extension in Charlemont, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old driver is being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The DA’s office says they’re awaiting toxicology results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.​

