ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Dozens of people were displaced from their home after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Ashland.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Firefighters said the flames started on the second flood and burned through the third floor and roof.

No other injuries were reported.

