ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to the scene of an accident in Ashland on Friday that left a vehicle teetering over the edge of a ravine.

Emergency crews responding to the crash around 10 a.m. were able to get the driver out successfully.

There were no reported injuries.

