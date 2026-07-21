ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ashland doctor is facing continuing repercussions for her involvement in the January 6th riot when furious mobs of supporters of Donald Trump descended violently on the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Jacquelyn Starer can no longer renew her medical license, the Massachusetts Board of Medicine said Monday.

Starer was in a crowd of rioters inside the Capitol when she struck the officer with a closed fist and shouted a profane insult.

She pleaded guilty in April 2024 and was sentenced to nine months in prison, but was one of the many pardoned by Trump when he returned to office.

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