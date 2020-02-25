Ashland firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice at state park

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Ashland raced to the rescue after learning that a dog had fallen through the ice at a park in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice at Ashland State Park learned the animal’s owner had gone into the water but was unable to save their pet, according to the Ashland Police Department.

A firefighter, dressed in a survival suit, jumped into the frigid water and swam out to the dog.

“We are happy to report that Blue and his owner are both safe and recovering from this ordeal,” the department said in a Facebook post.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)