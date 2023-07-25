ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A proposal to build a memorial for Boston Marathon dog Spencer was recently rejected by local leaders in Ashland.

Spencer was a beloved marathon mascot who supported runners along their route beginning in 2014. He passed away in February after battling cancer.

Spencer’s owner, Rich Powers, spoke to 7NEWS this week, discussing the proposal to place a statue along the marathon route in Spencer’s honor.

“It’s not just a dog that was patted on the marathon,” he said. “He was just a symbol of hope.”

“The past couple of years have been a little rough for a lot of people,” Powers continued. “Something like this, he was something that was relatable to a lot of people.”

The Ashland Select Board voted against the statue earlier this month in a 3-2 vote.

Those against the statue argued that, despite being posted up in Ashland for the marathon every year, Spencer wasn’t from the town itself. The town, opponents said, have their own heroes to recognize.

Powers said he raised all the money for the statue, adding that would not have cost the town anything.

