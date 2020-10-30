ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Ashland are getting creative this Halloween to allow for safe trick-or-treating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Children are decorating 6-foot long tubes to be used to send candy to trick-or-treaters.

“It’s really cool and it’s also a really great way for more people to go trick-or-treating safely,” one young girl said.

A flooring company has donated the tubes to anyone who wanted to make their own candy chute.

