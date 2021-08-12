(CNN) — The Kunis-Kutcher kids took a shower, you guys.

We know that thanks to a funny video Ashton Kutcher posted Wednesday on his verified Instagram account of wife Mila Kunis standing in the bathroom as their children were cleaning up. (The video is kid safe.)

This matters because the couple kicked off major debate after they revealed last month during an appearance on an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that they are not big on bathing frequently in their home.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said of washing their kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

On the video he posted Wednesday the caption read “This bathing thing is out of hand.”

“You’re putting water on the children,” Kutcher jokes as Kunis laughs. “Are you trying to melt them?!”

He then sends Kunis into more laughter after pointing out that it’s the “fourth time this week,” adding “Their body oils are going to be destroyed!”

During the pair’s podcast appearance host Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils.

Experts have actually weighed on how often we need to bathe.

