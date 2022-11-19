QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders of Boston’s Asian American community are hosting free self-defense classes in response to a recent attack at a local MBTA station.

Nov. 14, police reported a 60-year-old Asian American woman had been kidnapped from the Wollaston T station, and sexually assaulted over the course of a day until she was left at a parking lot in Brockton. After she was found by a Good Samaritan, she was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested Christian Lynch, using surveillance video to identify his car. He pleaded not-guilty to several charges including rape and kidnapping, and he is expected to appear in court next Wednesday.

Wah Lum is a martial arts studio with locations in Quincy and Malden, offering classes taught by Mai Du. The teacher said she was compelled to offer the class as soon as she heard the news of the attack.

“We are horrified by the news and hope for the survivors’ peace and healing,” the studio said in their Instagram post.

The first class will take place Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the studio’s Quincy location. After offering Sunday’s class, the studio partnered with Asian Community Development Corporation, which works with the Greater Boston Asian community, to organize a second class for Nov. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We believe in community safety,” Wah Lum said in their post advertising the opportunities. “While we know that self defense classes are a band aid solution, in an unsafe and unjust world, we want to offer our community a space to grieve and the tools they need to survive.”

Both of the classes are free and open to all.

