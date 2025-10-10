MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A custodian at Assabet Valley Vocational Technical High School in Marlboro has been charged with possessing child sex abuse materials, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the Westborough man, 25, who was recently hired at the high school.

In Court documents, troopers said the man admitted to using the anonymous and encrypted Telegram app on his phone to view and sometimes download child sex abuse material from the internet. Those documents also say the man was hired at Assabet Valley Vocational Technical High School last month, and previously worked for Westborough Public Schools for the last four years.

Police informed administrators of both schools of the arrest because the custodian was in a position of trust with juvenile students.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Assabet Valley Vocational Technical High School, Ernest Houle, called the charges deeply disturbing.

Houle wrote, “There is no indication at this time that the allegations involve any Assabet student, staff member, or faculty member. The employee was assigned to the 3-11 p.m. shift and had limited contact with students.”

Investigators said they also found women’s underwear and a child’s underwear in a small bag in the man’s room at his home. Police said the custodian told them he found the underwear in a parking lot of one of the schools he worked at.

Houle tells 7NEWS the custodian is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The 25-year-old is out on $5,000 cash bail.

