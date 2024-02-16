BOSTON (WHDH) - The assault case about Bruins veteran Milan Lucic was dismissed Friday.

Earlier in the morning the defense asked the court to exclude from evidence a 911 call made by Lucic’s wife Brittany on Saturday, Nov. 18 during the incident that prompted the charge. Brittany Lucic invoked spousal privilege and would not have testified had the case proceeded.

After being arraigned on a domestic violence charge, @NHLBruins winger Milan Lucic leaves out a back door of the courthouse and refuses comment to @7News pic.twitter.com/Z89WNsTiEa — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 21, 2023

Last year, Lucic pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery after he was arrested by Boston Police at his North End apartment.

A police report from the incident detailed how a family member had reached out to authorities, and during her call, said Lucic had attempted to choke her. According to the report, officers met with the family member in the apartment’s lobby and learned that the incident occurred after, sometime during the night, Lucic came home and could not find his cell phone.

The family member said Lucic accused her of hiding the phone and demanded it back. When she told him she did not have it or know where it was, the police report said Lucic grabbed the family member by the hair and pulled her backwards as she tried to walk away, stating that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

Lucic refused comment to 7News when approached leaving the back door of the courthouse Friday.

