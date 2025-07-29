WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The assault charge that led to the immigration arrest of a Worcester mother has been dropped.

Officials say the 40-year-old was arrested during a confrontation in May on Eureka Street in Worcester. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim.

It stemmed from an incident involving her daughter in February.

A public defender says her daughter never wanted her mother to be prosecuted.

Body camera footage also shows the arrest of a Worcester City Councilor at that scene. Last week, councilor Etel Haxhiaj pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a police officer and interfering with an arrest. She said she did nothing wrong.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)