Assault reported at Framingham State University

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A female student says she was assaulted by two males Monday night on the campus of Framingham State University, police say.

The student was walking in the area between Hemenway and Dwight halls about 8:20 p.m. when she was approached from behind by two males, according to a post Tuesday on the Framingham State University Police Department’s Facebook page.

The woman says the men struggled with her for a short time before she was able to free herself and return to her residence hall without further incident, police say.

Officers responded to the location and the male subjects were no longer in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)