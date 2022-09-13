BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that allegedly occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to officials.

A State Police spokesperson said troopers boarded the ship to conduct an investigation and were still at the scene late Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)