BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that allegedly occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to officials.

A State Police spokesperson said troopers boarded the ship to conduct an investigation and were still at the scene late Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

