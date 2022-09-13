BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police.

Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

