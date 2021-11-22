MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An assault suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault at 81 Bow St. around 6 a.m. set up a perimeter after learning that the suspect and victim were still inside the home, according to Manchester police.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police say the victim was safely rescued and transported to a hospital.

SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and used a loudspeaker to make announcements into the building, where the suspect was believed to still be inside.

Police announced just after 9 a.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

A shelter-in-place order was issued during the standoff for the nearby residents.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

