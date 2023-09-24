MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault suspect who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Memorial Health Marlboro hospital on Sunday was located and arrested in Milford, officials said.

Twenty-four-year-old Isaac Rivera was under arrest on multiple assault and weapon charges, including domestic assault, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer when he escaped while in his hospital gown, police said.

He was later located during a search of a girlfriend’s house in Milford. They say he came out and turned himself in without incident when he heard a K9 unit.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

