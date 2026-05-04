DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The live-in chef who accused Stefon Diggs of assault took the stand Monday on the first day of his trial, testifying that the former New England Patriots wide receiver slapped and choked her during a dispute at his home. Diggs’ defense attorney told jurors the attack never happened.

Jamila Adams, who goes by Mila, testified that Diggs “smacked me with an open hand” before wrapping his arm around her neck and choking her, leaving her struggling to breathe. She described what she called a “complicated” employment dynamic, saying their relationship had previously been sexual, although not at the time of the attack, and that she made him three meals a day and snacks while living in his home.

Diggs’ attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, insisted his client did nothing wrong and said no one in the house at the time of the alleged attack saw or heard anything out of the ordinary. He also said there were no medical records, photos or video documenting the alleged assault.

“It did not happen,” Kettlewell said.

The 33-year-old four-time Pro Bowl player has pleaded not guilty to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from the December incident. A jury was selected earlier Monday and received its instructions.

The defense attorney also suggested Adams had a financial motive, telling jurors they would hear evidence that she sought money from Diggs after reporting the incident and had omitted details when speaking with police.

Kettlewell said the two had previously been “friends” and “friends with benefits” and described a dispute that escalated after Adams was left off a planned trip to Miami. He said she later sent requests for money, including through Apple Pay.

“She was furious and she wanted Mr. Diggs to pay in every sense of that word,” he said.

Diggs declined to speak to reporters as he arrived at Norfolk County District Court in Dedham, a Boston suburb.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue told jurors in his opening statement that Adams would testify that Diggs entered her bedroom, slapped her and put her in a headlock that made it difficult to breathe before throwing her onto a bed.

“It’s your job to determine what happened on Dec. 2,” Virtue said.

Adams testified that Diggs came into her room after the two had exchanged a series of angry text messages earlier in the day and attacked her.

“When I went up to block him, he took his arms and came around my neck and he began to choke me,” Adams said, growing emotional as she described what she called an “assault.”

Judge Jeanmarie Carroll at times instructed jurors to disregard portions of Adams’ testimony that went beyond the scope of the questions.

According to court records, Adams told officers that she and Diggs had argued about money he owed her for work. During the Dec. 2 encounter, she said he “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” leaving her short of breath. She said she feared she could lose consciousness.

Kettlewell also described a dispute between Adams and members of Diggs’ entourage, saying tensions escalated when she learned she would not be part of a planned trip to Miami. He alleged her demands for money increased after she filed a police report and urged jurors not to be influenced by Diggs’ wealth or status.

“Just like any other person in this country, rich or poor, Mr. Diggs sits here an innocent man,” Kettlewell said.

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with New England Patriots last year and was a key target for quarterback Drake Maye during the Patriots’ AFC East title run. Before joining the Patriots, Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and played for the Buffalo Bills before a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs’ 1,000-yard season with the Patriots marked the seventh of his career. It helped complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs, who led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season with the Patriots, was released by the team in March. Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”

Diggs has yet to sign with another team.

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