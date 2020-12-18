Assisted living facilities in Mass. preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

At assisted living facilities across Massachusetts, elderly residents are preparing to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as the nation embarks on a massive vaccination campaign.

At the Residence at Melrose Station in Melrose, 89-year-old Tony Strileckis is ready to get his shot.

“If this is the only way we can get out of this Covid-19 I guess this is the way to do it,” he said. “As soon as it comes in, I’ll be willing to take it.”

The staff is the facility is getting ready for a team from CVS to come in and vaccinate everyone.

During the pandemic, residents have been limited by social distancing and other safety protocols

“People still talk to each other, whether it’s across the room or whether or not it’s from one table to the other…in the same room, they just don’t eat at the same table, that’s all,” one resident said.

But the vaccine is giving residents here something to look forward to.

“There is a bounce in people’s step,” said Ted Doyle. “There’s no doubt about it it’s like people see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

