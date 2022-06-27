READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that over 60 residents were relocated after a pipe burst at an assisted living facility in Reading.

According to officials, the burst pipe caused damage to an electrical panel with in a wing of The Residence at Pearl Street setting of the fire alarm. Firefighters had to shut off the power and water to the wing of the facility forcing the residents to evacuate.

The evacuated residents are being picked up by family members, transported to hotels with staff, and relocated to other assisted living facilities until the necessary repairs are made.

Officials said that it could be a couple days until the residents are able to return to the facility needing to let the electrical panels dry out before repairs are made.

