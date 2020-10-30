Assumption University to lock down students in dorms as coronavirus cases rise

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Assumption University in Worcester says it plans to lock down students in dorms in an effort to mitigate the transmission of coronavirus as the number of new cases on the campus continue to rise.

Effective at 4 p.m. Friday, all students on campus will be required to shelter-in-place in their dorm rooms until at least Nov. 6, school officials said in a letter to the Assumption community.

The shelter-in-place status will significantly decrease interactions amongst members of the community and the potential spread of the virus, according to school and city health officials.

Students will only be permitted to leave their residence hall to pick up food in designated locations or if a medical emergency arises. They will also undergo two coronavirus tests per week.

Any student who decides to leave campus will not be allowed back until January.

All classes will be held remotely for at least one week, while all athletic and co-curricular activities will be suspended.

Commuter students will be remote for the remainder of the semester. Faculty and staff will also teach and work remotely during the shelter-in-place.

Campus offices will remain open on a remote basis.

No visitors will be permitted on campus unless parents decide to come pick up their child.

So far, eight students have tested positive for the virus this week and about 130 are isolating.

Come Nov. 6, the university says it plans to reassess the situation with the Worcester Department of Public Health.

