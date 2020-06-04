Asteroid believed to be size of Empire State Building to speed by Earth this weekend

(WHDH) — An asteroid believed to be the size of the Empire State Building is expected to be speed by Earth this weekend, according to NASA researchers.

The asteroid, which has been named 2002 NN4, is estimated to be between 820-1,870 feet in diameter, CBS News reported. New York’s 102-story Empire State Building measures 1,454 feet to its tip.

Researchers told the news outlet that asteroid will pass Earth at a safe distance on Saturday, June 6.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has built a widget to allow the public to track asteroids and comets that make a relatively close approach to Earth. The widget displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter.

At its closest point on Saturday, the asteroid is expected to come 3,160,000 miles from Earth and appear to be about the size of the stadium.

