(WHDH) — A massive asteroid is expected to pass by Earth next week.

Asteroid 2006 QQ23, which is nearly five million miles away, is larger than the Empire State Building.

The cosmic fly-by set to take place on Aug. 10 is a fairly common occurrence.

Researchers at NASA say asteroids the size of this one pass by Earth roughly six times a year.

