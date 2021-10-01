TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The pair of Taunton police officers who surprised a little boy with a brand new bicycle last month received a surprise of their own from Dunkin’ in recognition of their random act of kindness.

Dunkin’ gifted Officers Michael Flynn and Michael Hughes tickets to Sunday’s highly-anticipated Patriots-Buccaneers game.

“It’s just crazy. I mean it’s one thing to go to a game…to think we are actually going to the game that Tom Brady is coming back to New England [for],” Hughes said.

“It’s astounding,” added Flynn.

Flynn and Hughes purchased a bicycle for six-year-old Bryan King after the boy had his two previous bikes stolen in the span of just a few weeks.

“I said to [Flynn], I was, like, ‘I think I want to buy him a bike.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s split it,” officer Michael Hughes explained.

The blue and green BMX bike the officers bought is identical to the second stolen bike. The police chief said they made the purchase with their own money and the gift is already making a big difference to the little boy.

“This just blew my day out of the water. I cried. It was heartfelt. It was truly heartfelt,” Bryan’s mom said.

Flynn and Hughes say the are honored to be recognized this way. They will be sitting five rows up from the field for Brady’s return to New England.

