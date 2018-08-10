Astronaut answers kids’ questions from space station

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord got a chance to see children ask an astronaut at the International Space Station about brushing his teeth, being weightless, and his favorite space food.

The Concord Monitor reports Ricky Arnold answered the questions Thursday through 20-minute live video link. The science center last hosted a live downlink from space in 1998.

Arnold is performing experiments from space that were planned by Christa McAuliffe, a high school social studies teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, who perished during the launch of shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986, along with her six crewmates.

He told the group water likes to stick together, so when you try to get rid of toothpaste, it creeps up your face and through your nose.