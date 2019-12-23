(CNN) — NASA astronaut Jessica Meir celebrated the first day of Hanukkah in a place with a spectacular view — space.

Meir posted a picture Sunday on Twitter of her feet in blue and neon-colored Hanukkah socks, with a Menorah and a Star of David, from the International Space Station.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah,” Meir’s post said.

You could see Earth beneath her feet in the picture.

One person replied to the post: “can you take a photo of Manhattan up there?”

Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch conducted the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station in October. The spacewalk took seven hours. The duo accomplished some get-ahead tasks on the station.

This was Koch’s fourth spacewalk and Meir’s first. Their historic spacewalk was widely celebrated.

Meir, who arrived on the space station late September, is scheduled to spend more than six months on board the station.

