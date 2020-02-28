(WHDH) — Astronaut Jessica Meir shared breathtaking photos of Boston taken from space.

The Maine native snapped the pictures while on the International Space Station.

She posted them onto Twitter, crediting Beantown as the place she received the call in 2013 that launched her career as a NASA astronaut.

At the time, Meir had been working at the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

She added that Boston is also home to her oldest sister.

Meir made history alongside fellow astronaut Christina Koch when they conducted the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station last year.

