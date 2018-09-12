Astronauts had to use super wide-angle lens to photograph Hurricane Florence because it’s so huge

(WHDH) — Because Hurricane Florence is so unbelievably massive, astronauts had to use a super wide-angle lens to capture photographs of the monstrous storm from space.

“Watch out, America! Hurricane Florence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the Space Station,” European astronaut Alexander Gerst said in a tweet.

Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It's chilling, even from space. #HurricaneFlorence #Horizons https://t.co/RdDmGgduou pic.twitter.com/2TlMghY4OL — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued strong warnings to residents of the Carolinas and other mid-Atlantic states, saying the hurricane would be the “storm of a lifetime,” bringing damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and “catastrophic flooding.”

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and evacuation orders were issued to around 1.7 million residents across the three states.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the impact of the storm would be widespread, hitting the coast early Friday morning.

NASA also shared a video of the Category 4 storm from the International Space Station.

