BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox (65-54, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (66-52, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (13-4, 2.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -176, Astros +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

Houston has a 66-52 record overall and a 35-24 record in home games. The Astros have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .258.

Boston is 65-54 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Red Sox have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.74.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .315 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 44 RBIs. Jose Altuve is 16 for 41 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs while slugging .483. Jarren Duran is 13 for 40 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

