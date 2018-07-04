At Boston Pops show, performers to honor men and women of armed forces

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cannons were tested twice Wednesday and were also tested Tuesday, making sure everything goes off with a bang during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Wednesday night.

Captain Charles Rouse, a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, is one of the people making sure everything’s ready for the show.

“To be a part of this is a pretty cool thing,” Rouse said. “Been here my entire life and I’ve never been a part of this…it’s a cool thing to be a part of.”

Sgt. First Class Patrick Cornell said the event is special for him.

“I read history books, I know Boston, I know Massachusetts,” he said. “It’s the birthplace of America…I think it’s great. I’d rather be nowhere else right now.”

The cannons, which are from the 1950s, used to be able to fire up to 5 miles. Now the cannons are GPS-guided and can pinpoint a target up to 20 miles away.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)