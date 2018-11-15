At first sight of snow, skiers ready to hit the slopes

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow is here, which means the kickstart to the ski season.

At Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, skiers are already prepping.

And as soon as the conditions were just right, crews here began making the snow, pumping out about 6,000 gallons per minute.

“There is actually 17 million gallons out there already,” said Carolyn Stimpson, co-owner of Wachusett Mountain Ski Area. “It’s pretty cool how much snow we have been able to make in the last few days.”

With this area expected to get up to eight inches of snow, the ski area will open five of their trails and get ready for the crowd this weekend.

And while for some this is not enough to get them out on the slopes, they are still ready for when that perfect snowfall comes.

