CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - At-home COVID-19 rapid tests will soon be made available for purchase at liquor stores in New Hampshire, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.

The Executive Council of New Hampshire on Wednesday approved Sununu’s request to sell one million test kits at liquor stores across the Granite State.

“In addition to tax-free liquor and lottery tickets, you’ll be able to grab a tax-free test!” Sununu said in a tweet.

The tests are expected to hit shelves within the next two weeks.

🚨NEW: Today the Executive Council approved our request to sell 1 MILLION at-home rapid tests at our state liquor stores at-cost.



We expect they’ll hit shelves within the next 2 weeks. In addition to tax-free liquor and lottery tickets, you’ll be able to grab a tax-free test! pic.twitter.com/4NTvgG4oJE — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 26, 2022

