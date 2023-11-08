WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of an at-home daycare in Walpole has been arrested, according to police, accused of leaving a baby and two young kids alone while she attacked her husband with a baseball bat earlier this year.

Walpole police said they were first called to the scene on Plain Street on Sept. 20. Once on scene, police said, officers found 58-year-old Diane Fenton in the middle of the road swinging a wooden bat at her husband’s arms and chest.

The victim told officers the incident happened after he accused his wife of being drunk.

At the time, Fenton was running “Diane’s Daycare” out of her home. When police went inside, they said they found a six-month-old child face down on the carpet along with a three-year-old and a four-year-old.

7NEWS went to the Fenton home on Wednesday for comment on the allegations against her.

“I can’t talk about it right now,” Fenton said.

Fenton said she could not speak on the matter, “because I have court tomorrow.”

Fenton is scheduled to appear at Wrentham District Court on Thursday to face child endangerment and assault and battery charges.

One of the daycare parents responded, in the meantime, saying “This was something no parent wants to experience.”

“It was an isolated incident that presented no warning signs and hasn’t been reflective on our experience with home daycares,” the parent, who asked to remain anonymous, continued.

Court paperwork said Fenton’s husband told investigators he had a similar confrontation with his wife a year ago when he confronted her about drinking and driving. Fenton’s husband claimed she slashed him with a knife, according to documents.

Walpole police said they reported the incident in September to state authorities at the Department of Children and Families.

A parent said Fenton’s daycare is now closed.

