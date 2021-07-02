BOSTON (WHDH) - Conductor Keith Lockhart says he and the members of the Boston Pops are getting ready for the return of the Fourth of July spectacular — which will mark the first time the orchestra has been able to perform in front of a live audience since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

The orchestera held its first in-person rehearsal at Symphony Hall Friday afternoon.

“Seeing people I haven’t seen in for 15 months and people having them run up and give me hugs, conductors aren’t used to being greeted that way so I’ll take it while I got it,” said Lockhart.

The famed conductor said it’s been challenging preparing for the show since the musicians have been apart for so long.

“It’s like taking 70 talented football players and telling them to all go workout and train, and never running a play together for a year and a half,” he explained.

But he says everyone is up to the task.

“I expect this orchestra to be at its best playing strength ever, because many of my colleagues have had nothing to do but practice their instrument for about the last 15 months.”

This year the Boston Pops will perform their annual Independence Day concert at Tanglewood in Lenox while the fireworks finale is slated to be held at the Boston Common.

Although the location may be different than in years past, Lockhart said he is thrilled to be back.

“The thrill of being able to make music live again the thrill of being able to produce a program that’s right here in our space and our time is hard to describe,” he said.

He hopes it will be a memorable night for those in the crowd, and anyone watching at home.

“I would like to see people all over this country with their backyard barbecues and their giant screen TVs with the Boston Pops joining them for the party,” he said.

Lockhart will lead the concert from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the fireworks finale will follow. The event will air on Bloomberg television and it will be broadcast locally on WHDH-TV.

