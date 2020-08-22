At least 1 dead in 7-car crash involving ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a seven-car crash involving an ambulance in Boston Saturday night that left at least one person dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-93 northbound by the Freeport Street exit found seven cars involved in a crash, officials said. One person, who was not in the ambulance, was reported dead at the scene and several people were seriously injured.

All northbound traffic on I-93 was shut down as police investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

