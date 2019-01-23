At least 1 dead in central Maine mobile home collapse

CORNVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was killed when the roof of a mobile home collapsed in central Maine.

The Morning Sentinel reports the collapse happened on Wednesday in Cornville. The collapse happened about a half mile from the Skowhegan line and authorities say it may have involved additional serious injuries.

The name of the person killed in the collapse was not available. Police and rescue workers initially reported they thought one person was inside the home. The home was described as totally collapsed.

