NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

One man died as a result of the leak and another person was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

