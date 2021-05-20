At least 1 displaced after driver slams car into Brockton home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was forced out Thursday night after a car slammed into her home.

Officers responded to the home on Oak Lane around 7:30 p.m. for reports of the crash and found the Toyota Rav 4 that struck the home, according to police.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, said she thought she had the vehicle in park when her foot hit the gas pedal and crashed into the basement apartment. The woman told she previously injured that foot.

Two people were inside at the time and were not injured.

The driver refused medical attention.

