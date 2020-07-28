FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one lifeguard in Falmouth has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a town official.

The town became aware over the past weekend that one or more members of the lifeguards contracted the virus, Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso wrote in a public notice.

Health Agent Scott McGann is working with Visiting Nurse Association representatives in pursuing comprehensive contact tracing per state protocols.

The town is also working with Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital, the Board of Health, the County Health Department and the Falmouth Fire Department to establish a free COVID-19 testing process for all Falmouth lifeguards and beach department staff members at Falmouth Hospital. Testing is expected to begin Tuesday.

Falmouth beaches will operate on a temporary, reduced staffing basis during this process.

No additional information has been released.

