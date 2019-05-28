At least 1 injured, 2 officers treated after 3-alarm Bourne blaze

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and at least one resident was taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a condominium in Bourne Tuesday night.

The officers who were first on scene around 8:30 p.m. forced their way into the Sandwich Road building to rescue the people inside.

One resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

