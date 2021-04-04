At least 1 injured, 4 homes destroyed in massive 5-alarm blaze in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured as firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm fire that destroyed several homes in Lawrence Sunday, officials said, but everyone appeared to have evacuated safely.

Officials said one woman was taken to the hospital after fire swept through four homes on Saratoga Street. Heavy winds spread the fire in the tightly-packed neighborhood, but officials said the blaze could have been worse, especially if it had happened later in the evening.

“Even though we lost four buildings, it’s extremely tight …. we could’ve easily lost 20 buildings,” said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”

City officials said no one else appeared to have been hurt. The Red Cross was on scene to assist people displaced by the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Firefighters battling a 5th-alarm fire in Lawrence. Multiple buildings engulfed. Huge regional response. We're gathering info and will have more on air starting at 9 @7News pic.twitter.com/nLuvDCxSOI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) April 5, 2021

Reading Engine 2 currently operating at a 5 alarm fire in the city of Lawrence. Companies on scene with multiple structures burning and all companies heavily engaged. — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) April 5, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)