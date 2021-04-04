At least 1 injured, 4 homes destroyed in massive 5-alarm blaze in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured as firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm fire that destroyed several homes in Lawrence Sunday, officials said, but everyone appeared to have evacuated safely.

Officials said one woman was taken to the hospital after fire swept through four homes on Saratoga Street. Heavy winds spread the fire in the tightly-packed neighborhood, but officials said the blaze could have been worse, especially if it had happened later in the evening.

“Even though we lost four buildings, it’s extremely tight …. we could’ve easily lost 20 buildings,” said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”

City officials said no one else appeared to have been hurt. The Red Cross was on scene to assist people displaced by the fire.

