At least 1 injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass. Pike in Westboro

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured Wednesday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the eastbound side of the highway and found the truck had driven off the road and crashed into trees and a large rock along the side of the road.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Rescue 1 and Medic 4 are working this crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 107 with injuries. Use caution in the area and be aware of first responders in the roadway. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/4gM7xyYerm — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 20, 2021

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)