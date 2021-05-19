At least 1 injured after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass. Pike in Westboro

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured Wednesday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the eastbound side of the highway and found the truck had driven off the road and crashed into trees and a large rock along the side of the road.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

No additional information has been released.

