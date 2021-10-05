MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after a utility pole came crashing down on the Hopkinton town line.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on South Street where the downed wires sparked a fire in the middle of the road following an apparent car crash involving two gray pickup trucks.

There has been no word on the condition of the injured driver or their passenger who was able to get out of the car on their own.

Investigators say the second pickup truck crashed trying to avoid the first crash. That driver did not appear to be seriously hurt.

Crews have blocked off Purchase Street to oncoming traffic as they work to clear the area.

Eversource has been called to the scene but it is unclear when power will be restored to the area.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

