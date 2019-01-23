At least 1 injured in 3-vehicle NH crash involving U-Haul van

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash involving a U-Haul van in Pelham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Burns Road at Quail Run Lane found three smashed up vehicles and debris scattered all over the ground, according to Pelham police.

The impact of the crash knocked the U-Haul van on its side, while a sedan and pickup truck sustained significant frontend damage, photos from the scene showed.

The severity of the injuries to those involved in the crash was not immediately known.

No additional details were available.

The crash remains under investigation.

