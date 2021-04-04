At least 1 injured in massive 5-alarm blaze in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured as firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm fire in Lawrence Sunday, officials said.

Officials said one woman was taken to the hospital after fire swept through at least three homes on Saratoga Street, with another home also seeing damage. Heavy winds spread the fire in the tightly-packed neighborhood.

City officials said no one else appeared to have been hurt.

Firefighters said at least one building appeared to be destroyed. Companies from across the region responded to the blaze.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Firefighters battling a 5th-alarm fire in Lawrence. Multiple buildings engulfed. Huge regional response. We're gathering info and will have more on air starting at 9 @7News pic.twitter.com/nLuvDCxSOI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) April 5, 2021

Reading Engine 2 currently operating at a 5 alarm fire in the city of Lawrence. Companies on scene with multiple structures burning and all companies heavily engaged. — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) April 5, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)